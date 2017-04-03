Kieran Tierney loving life at Celtic
Kieran Tierney is playing with a smile on his face as his career at Celtic continues on an upward curve. The 19-year-old left-back has been one of the many star performers in Brendan Rodgers ' Ladbrokes Premiership -winning team who remain unbeaten domestically this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|21 min
|ali
|207
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|7 hr
|EyePhaart
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|8 hr
|LastPharts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|SincePhartz
|32,840
|Purdue Football Recruiting: Corey Holmes
|15 hr
|HopePharrt
|2
|When will your team play the Raiders in Las Vegas?
|23 hr
|TeamPharts
|4
|Brady's jersey stolen again, this time in fun a...
|23 hr
|ThisPharts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC