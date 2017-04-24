Kieran Tierney - buzzing' as Celtic c...

Kieran Tierney - buzzing' as Celtic celebrate record win over Rangers

Kieran Tierney celebrated a Celtic victory from the Ibrox stands earlier this season and gleefully doubled it up with a pitch party following the 5-1 thrashing of Rangers on Saturday. The 19-year-old left-back took his place among the Hoops fans when an ankle injury ruled him out of the 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership victory in Govan on Hogmanay.

