Kenny Miller calls for more-competiti...

Kenny Miller calls for more-competitive Rangers after signing new one-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Kenny Miller signed a new one-year deal with Rangers and then called for recruits with the same mind-set to make the Gers more competitive next season. The 37-year-old striker extended his contract to 2018 under new boss Pedro Caixinha who took over the Ibrox club last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 3 hr General Zod 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr El Phartss 32,922
News Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov... 14 hr Overall pharts 2
News Starting with Bears, surprises galore on Day 1 ... 14 hr Galore pharts 2
News Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr... 19 hr DraftPhartz 4
News Packers open workouts with some new changes in ... 19 hr YouPhartz 6
News AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers Thu Packers phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC