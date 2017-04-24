Jurgen Klopp says more to come from Dejan Lovren after defender signs new deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Dejan Lovren's performance against Crystal Palace may have had fans calling for the defender to be sold but it had no bearing on his decision to secure him on a long-term contract. The Croatia international has signed a new deal, which Press Association Sport understands takes him up to 2021 with an option for a further 12 months, as Klopp plans for the future with the often-maligned centre-back.
