Jurgen Klopp says more to come from D...

Jurgen Klopp says more to come from Dejan Lovren after defender signs new deal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Dejan Lovren's performance against Crystal Palace may have had fans calling for the defender to be sold but it had no bearing on his decision to secure him on a long-term contract. The Croatia international has signed a new deal, which Press Association Sport understands takes him up to 2021 with an option for a further 12 months, as Klopp plans for the future with the often-maligned centre-back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov... 13 min Laughing Bear Fan 1
News Starting with Bears, surprises galore on Day 1 ... 15 min Laughing Bear Fan 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Level phartr 32,920
News Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr... 5 hr DraftPhartz 4
News Packers open workouts with some new changes in ... 5 hr YouPhartz 6
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 5 hr FreshPhartz 2
News AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers 14 hr Packers phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC