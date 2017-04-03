Joshua's awesome strength no guarantee of success, says Klitschko
He also insists their April 29 date at Wembley has not come too early in Joshua's career and does not want to hear claims to the contrary after the event. Klitschko and Joshua are expected to attract a post-war British boxing record crowd of 90,000 when the latter makes the latest defence of his IBF title and and when they will also fight for the WBA championship last held by Tyson Fury.
