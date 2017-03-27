Jose Mourinho not interested in signi...

Jose Mourinho not interested in signing players worried about Manchester weather

Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

Jose Mourinho has no interest in signing anyone whose desire to play for Manchester United is tempered by concerns over location and weather. While the Portuguese's first season in the Old Trafford hot seat has brought success in the EFL Cup and Community Shield, Champions League qualification remains in the balance.

