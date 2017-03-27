Johanna Konta pinpoints maturity as significant in her Miami Open victory
Johanna Konta believes a combination of life experience both on and off the court helped her become the first British woman to win the Miami Open. The 25-year-old defeated former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to move to a career-high seventh in the world rankings, beating her previous best of ninth last autumn.
