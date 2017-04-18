Johanna Konta hopes to compete for gr...

Johanna Konta hopes to compete for grand slam titles in Serena Williams' absence

Johanna Konta has pledged to try to take advantage of Serena Williams' absence from the tour by competing for grand slam titles. Williams will miss the rest of the season after announcing on Wednesday she is 20 weeks pregnant, but is planning to return to tennis in 2018.

