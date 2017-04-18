Johanna Konta hopes to compete for grand slam titles in Serena Williams' absence
Johanna Konta has pledged to try to take advantage of Serena Williams' absence from the tour by competing for grand slam titles. Williams will miss the rest of the season after announcing on Wednesday she is 20 weeks pregnant, but is planning to return to tennis in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|3 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates...
|15 hr
|Easter phartz
|2
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|21 hr
|FavoritePhartss
|17
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|Wed
|Retire Phartz
|2
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|Wed
|Open Phartz
|2
|Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses...
|Wed
|Life Phartz
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC