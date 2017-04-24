Jesus rises to the occasion and earns Manchester City a point at Middlesbrough
Gabriel Jesus marked his return to Manchester City's starting line-up by grabbing a dramatic late equaliser for his side in a 2-2 draw against relegation-haunted Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Jesus headed home a Sergio Aguero cross in the 84th minute after Calum Chambers appeared to have secured three priceless points for the hosts in their unlikely battle to beat the drop.
