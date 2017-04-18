Jason and Laura Kenny in GB squad for Tokyo but funding cut hits programme
Jason and Laura Kenny have been named in Great Britain's cycling squad for the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics but a A 4million cut in funding has seen the squad fall from 110 riders to 87. Team GB's golden couple have won 10 Olympic titles between them but Laura, who turns 25 today, is expecting their first child this summer and there has been speculation that six-time champion Jason Kenny, 29, was considering retirement. He is understood to have barely touched his bike since winning three more golds in Rio last August and his wife added to the doubts about his future in an interview with the BBC earlier this month when she said he was "giving himself a bit of time" to decide what he wanted to do.
