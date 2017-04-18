Jack Wilshere suffers hairline fractu...

Jack Wilshere suffers hairline fracture of leg, according to reports

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Bournemouth midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, sustained the problem in a collision with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with the injury proving worse than first feared. An initial X-Ray ruled out a break but a second scan has picked up a hairline fracture to his left leg, according to a number of national newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers 6 hr Retire Phartz 2
News Packers open workouts with some new changes in ... 6 hr Open Phartz 2
News Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses... 6 hr Life Phartz 7
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 6 hr After Phartz 4
News Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium ... 6 hr Benz Phartz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr Midget Pharte 32,899
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration 22 hr Concrete Phartes 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC