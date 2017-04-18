Jack Wilshere suffers hairline fracture of leg, according to reports
The Bournemouth midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, sustained the problem in a collision with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with the injury proving worse than first feared. An initial X-Ray ruled out a break but a second scan has picked up a hairline fracture to his left leg, according to a number of national newspapers.
