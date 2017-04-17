J.J. Watt is a huge fan of Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley
When J.J. Watt attended the Houston Rockets' playoff game on Sunday night, he got a front-row view of Patrick Beverley 's intensity. The Houston Texans star defensive end was taken aback when Beverley walked over to his courtside seat during a timeout and simply stood in front of him and stared for several seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|SmellingPharts
|32,898
|Mohawk ready for 54th season of live racing
|20 hr
|MoPhartse
|3
|20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra...
|Mon
|They phart
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|MostPharte
|5
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|Sun
|History phart
|40
|Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl...
|Sun
|RaptorsPharte
|2
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Sun
|Television phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC