IOC and Peru commit to staging 2024 Olympic vote in Lima despite fatal flooding
The meeting that is set to decide whether Los Angeles or Paris will host the 2024 Olympics will take place in the Peruvian capital of Lima as scheduled, despite devastating flooding in the South American country. Record rainfall in north-west Peru is reported to have damaged more than 100,000 homes and killed more than 100 people.
