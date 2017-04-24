India in the spotlight after failure ...

India in the spotlight after failure to win concessions in new ICC finance plan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Romsey Advertiser

All eyes are on India's next move after they failed to win concessions on a new financial plan and revised constitution from their fellow International Cricket Council board members. The ICC announced the results of its board meeting in Dubai on Thursday and the resulting picture left India, the sport's power player and biggest revenue driver, looking increasingly isolated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr... 5 hr Want phartse 2
News Three years later, report cards for 2014 NFL dr... 5 hr Three phartse 2
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) 10 hr Sounds phartz 377
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr Short pharts 32,919
News Best of the Gulfshore 2017: People & Projects Wed Project pharted 2
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Wed Big phart 6
News After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ... Wed After pharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC