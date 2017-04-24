India in the spotlight after failure to win concessions in new ICC finance plan
All eyes are on India's next move after they failed to win concessions on a new financial plan and revised constitution from their fellow International Cricket Council board members. The ICC announced the results of its board meeting in Dubai on Thursday and the resulting picture left India, the sport's power player and biggest revenue driver, looking increasingly isolated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr...
|5 hr
|Want phartse
|2
|Three years later, report cards for 2014 NFL dr...
|5 hr
|Three phartse
|2
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Sounds phartz
|377
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|Best of the Gulfshore 2017: People & Projects
|Wed
|Project pharted
|2
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Wed
|Big phart
|6
|After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ...
|Wed
|After pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC