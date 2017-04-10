In video: Wladimir Klitschko compares himself to Mount Everest
Wladimir Klitschko has warned Anthony Joshua he will be facing his Everest when they fight at Wembley Stadium on April 29. The 41-year-old is bidding to win Joshua's IBF heavyweight title and the WBA belt last held by Tyson Fury in front of what is expected to be a post-war record crowd of 90,000 for a boxing event in the United Kingdom. He represents the biggest challenge of the 27-year-old Joshua's career, in which he has so far fought only 18 times and barely at world level.
