In video: We look ahead to Liverpool v Everton
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the match with a thigh injury, captain Jordan Henderson is still not fit to return from a foot problem which has sidelined him since early February and Daniel Sturridge's rehabilitation is continuing. Meanwhile Everton will be without Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Morgan Schneiderlin, with Coleman suffering a horrific double fracture to his leg playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h...
|11 hr
|KnowPhart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Fri
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC