In video: We look ahead to Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the match with a thigh injury, captain Jordan Henderson is still not fit to return from a foot problem which has sidelined him since early February and Daniel Sturridge's rehabilitation is continuing. Meanwhile Everton will be without Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Morgan Schneiderlin, with Coleman suffering a horrific double fracture to his leg playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales.

