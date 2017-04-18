In pictures: William, Kate and Harry cheer on record London Marathon field
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined hands to press the traditional red button which started the elite men's and mass races. AND THEY ARE OFF! ???? Their Royal Highnesses push the button for the start of the Men's Elite and the "Mass" Race #Teamheadstogether pic.twitter.com/JdDTdXokBv William, Kate and Harry champion the official charity of 2017's London Marathon - Heads Together - and earlier met racers competing for their campaign.
