In pictures: Wayne Rooney back in training ahead of Manchester United trip to Anderlecht
The striker missed the last two Premier League games against Everton and Sunderland with an ankle problem but joined his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday. David De Gea, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young also trained, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata the only absentees.
