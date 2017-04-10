In pictures: Wayne Rooney back in tra...

In pictures: Wayne Rooney back in training ahead of Manchester United trip to Anderlecht

14 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

The striker missed the last two Premier League games against Everton and Sunderland with an ankle problem but joined his team-mates at Carrington on Wednesday. David De Gea, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young also trained, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata the only absentees.

