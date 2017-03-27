IAAF records hacked by Fancy Bears

IAAF records hacked by Fancy Bears

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The IAAF says it has been hacked by the "Fancy Bears" group and that information on athletes' therapeutic use exemption applications has been compromised. Athletics' world governing body was notified of unauthorised remote access to its network last month but it has admitted it is unaware whether information was stolen from the network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 9 min SoundPhart 24
News Luke Shaw - a long way behind' Manchester Unite... 1 hr LongPHARTZ 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... 6 hr Price phartsz 2
News Weird 42 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Car carrying Super ... 13 hr TrophyPhartsz 2
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... 22 hr Resurgence Phart 2
News Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h... Sat KnowPhart 2
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar 30 VinnyePhartcs 461
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC