IAAF records hacked by Fancy Bears
The IAAF says it has been hacked by the "Fancy Bears" group and that information on athletes' therapeutic use exemption applications has been compromised. Athletics' world governing body was notified of unauthorised remote access to its network last month but it has admitted it is unaware whether information was stolen from the network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|9 min
|SoundPhart
|24
|Luke Shaw - a long way behind' Manchester Unite...
|1 hr
|LongPHARTZ
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|6 hr
|Price phartsz
|2
|Weird 42 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Car carrying Super ...
|13 hr
|TrophyPhartsz
|2
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|22 hr
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h...
|Sat
|KnowPhart
|2
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC