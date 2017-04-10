I almost gave up cycling at 14, says ...

I almost gave up cycling at 14, says Elinor Barker

Elinor Barker contemplated quitting as a 14-year-old before seeing the bigger picture and the trajectory of other Maindy Flyers. Now 22, the Cardiff racer was one of four Olympic champions in Great Britain's 19-rider squad for the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong, where she won three medals, culminating in points race gold on Sunday's final day.

