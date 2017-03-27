Hot Spurs make impressive recovery against Oklahoma
The Spurs were trailing by 21 points in the third quarter but helped by Kawhi Leonard's 21 points they clawed it back, taking the lead for the first time in the last minute. For the Thunder, Russell Westbrook moved closer to history as his 39th triple-double of the season puts him two from equalling the NBA record of 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 campaign.
