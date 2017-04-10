History boy Cristiano Ronaldo in focus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Mardid as the Spanish side came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Ronaldo cut a disappointing figure after Saturday's Mardid derby ended 1-1 at the Bernabeu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Jay Cutler still considering retirement
|4 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Austin Straubel, Packers join forces on branding
|7 min
|Airport Phart
|2
|Bears fans featured in ESPN series
|12 min
|We Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
|Bears host Special Olympics athletes
|23 hr
|Host pharter
|2
|Missing Northwestern Student Feared Drowned
|23 hr
|Missing pharter
|2
|Patriots sign Branch, Fleming to new deals
|23 hr
|Patriots pharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC