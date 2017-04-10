Heather Watson suffers early exit in ...

Heather Watson suffers early exit in Switzerland

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Heather Watson's hopes of playing in the French Open suffered a blow with a first-round defeat by Anett Kontaveit at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne in Switzerland. The British number two was on the back foot throughout and lost 7-6 6-2 to her Estonian opponent in an hour and 32 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... 1 hr BravePhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Human Pharts 32,868
News We Need To Talk About Frankie 8 hr GotPhart 8
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Mon Must phartze 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Mon Category Pharting 210
News Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super... Mon PrePhartz 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Mon WherePhartz 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC