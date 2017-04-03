Heather Watson beaten by top seed Angelique Kerber in Monterrey
Heather Watson's defence of her Monterrey Open title came to an end in the quarter-finals as she was beaten 6-4 6-4 by world number one Angelique Kerber. Watson fought hard but failed to convert any of the eight break points she created against top seed Kerber, who responded well to the pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|1 hr
|More Phart
|2
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|1 hr
|NotebookPharter
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|White pharts
|32,856
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Thu
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Thu
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|Wed
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|Apr 5
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC