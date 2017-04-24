Hazard fully focused on finishing season on high, not long-term Chelsea future
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard says he is only focused on finishing the season on a high and is not thinking about his long-term future. The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a possible summer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid while there has also been speculation that Chelsea are looking to tie him down to a new contract.
