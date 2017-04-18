Harry Kane: Tottenham want to win Pre...

Harry Kane: Tottenham want to win Premier League for Ugo Ehiogu

Harry Kane insists Tottenham will try to win the Premier League for Ugo Ehiogu after they were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. Fans of both teams at Wembley paid tribute to Ehiogu, who died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday at Spurs' training ground.

