Harry Kane on bench as Tottenham face Watford

The England striker was expected to miss at least six weeks after injuring his ankle against Millwall on March 12, but has recovered quicker than anticipated. Kane was joined on the bench by Victor Wanyama despite a recent back complaint, while Hugo Lloris was fit enough to return in goal after missing the win at Swansea through illness.

