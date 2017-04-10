Harry Kane in focus

Harry Kane in focus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Harry Kane made a goalscoring return as Tottenham continued their Premier League title charge with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. Despite coming off the bench during Spurs' 4-0 victory over Watford last weekend, the spotlight was always going to be on Kane's anticipated return to the Tottenham starting line-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) 55 min People phart 8
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr DecentPharttz 32,890
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 4 hr GetPharte 34
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... 11 hr Two pharts 4
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... 13 hr HighPhartsz 2
slopitch umpires 15 hr SoftPhartss 2
Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx Thu JustPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC