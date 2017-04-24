Hamilton: Mercedes not as quick as we need to be
Lewis Hamilton has rebuffed Sebastian Vettel's claim that Mercedes are not showing their true speed - and insisted that it his championship rival who holds the real advantage heading into Sunday's Russian Grand Prix. Hamilton, who arrived in Sochi trailing the Ferrari driver by seven points in the title race, finished a distant fourth on Friday following an underwhelming day of practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|4 min
|Paul Cordray
|5
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|6 min
|LOL
|378
|Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus
|4 hr
|NorthPhart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|El Phartss
|32,922
|Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov...
|21 hr
|Overall pharts
|2
|Starting with Bears, surprises galore on Day 1 ...
|21 hr
|Galore pharts
|2
|Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr...
|Fri
|DraftPhartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC