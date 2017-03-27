Gray enjoying Leicester resurgence after frustrating time on sidelines
Leicester winger Demarai Gray admits he has found his extended spells on the sideline tough after a starring role in the Foxes' 2-0 win over Stoke. Victory also meant boss Craig Shakespeare became the first Englishman to win his first four games in the Premier League.
