Gray enjoying Leicester resurgence after frustrating time on sidelines

8 hrs ago

Leicester winger Demarai Gray admits he has found his extended spells on the sideline tough after a starring role in the Foxes' 2-0 win over Stoke. Victory also meant boss Craig Shakespeare became the first Englishman to win his first four games in the Premier League.

