Glen Johnson signs new one-year deal at Stoke

9 hrs ago

The former England defender, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, is now committed to the Potters until 2018. The 32-year-old right-back, whose past clubs include Chelsea and Portsmouth, joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015.

