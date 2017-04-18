Glen Johnson signs new one-year deal at Stoke
The former England defender, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, is now committed to the Potters until 2018. The 32-year-old right-back, whose past clubs include Chelsea and Portsmouth, joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015.
