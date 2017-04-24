Garrett 1st To Browns, Bears Trade Up...

Garrett 1st To Browns, Bears Trade Up For QB Trubisky

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns. "C'mon, Philly, C'mon," Goodell said Thursday night amid the boos, not even wincing at the reception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr... 9 min DraftPhartz 4
News Packers open workouts with some new changes in ... 10 min YouPhartz 6
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 13 min FreshPhartz 2
News AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers 9 hr Packers phart 4
News Three years later, report cards for 2014 NFL dr... 19 hr Three phartse 2
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) Thu Sounds phartz 377
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Short pharts 32,918
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC