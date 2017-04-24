Garrett 1st To Browns, Bears Trade Up For QB Trubisky
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns. "C'mon, Philly, C'mon," Goodell said Thursday night amid the boos, not even wincing at the reception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr...
|9 min
|DraftPhartz
|4
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|10 min
|YouPhartz
|6
|Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus
|13 min
|FreshPhartz
|2
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|9 hr
|Packers phart
|4
|Three years later, report cards for 2014 NFL dr...
|19 hr
|Three phartse
|2
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Sounds phartz
|377
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Short pharts
|32,918
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC