Frustrated Fernando Alonso vents anger on McLaren during disappointing race
A frustrated Fernando Alonso vented his anger with McLaren in a number of heated radio transmissions following another weekend to forget for the double world champion and his hapless team. Alonso was all smiles earlier this week after he announced he would be missing next month's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500.
