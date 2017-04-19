Former Gator, Ex-NFL Star Aaron Herna...

Former Gator, Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Dead After Hanging Self In Cell

16 hrs ago

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said. Hernandez, 27, was found by guards in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement.

