Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are set to give defender Toby Alderweireld a bumper pay rise this summer to ward off interest from the likes of Inter Milan, reports the Mirror. Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal are also ready to put Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 100,000-a-week wage bracket with both Manchester clubs and Liverpool keeping an eye on developments, adds the Mirror.

