Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after...

Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after collapsing in crease

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth was awake and alert and being taken to Pennsylvania Hospital after collapsing in his crease early in Saturday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth was awaiting a faceoff at the far end of the ice about 7 1/2 minutes in when he fell backward and landed on his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h... Sat KnowPhart 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Fri ReallyPhartt 18
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Thu VinnyePhartcs 461
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) Thu Get phart 5
News CPT103388411.jpg Thu Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Thu Summer phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 30 HePharts 32,836
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC