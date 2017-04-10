Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez guilty of gun charge, acquitted of all other charges in double slaying
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|57 min
|French Phartse
|32,886
|Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx
|Thu
|JustPharts
|2
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|LastPharts
|7
|49ers Lynch on dealing No. 2 pick: 'We're open ...
|Thu
|DealingPhartzz
|2
|Report: Jay Cutler still considering retirement
|Thu
|Considering Phart
|2
|Austin Straubel, Packers join forces on branding
|Thu
|Airport Phart
|2
|Bears fans featured in ESPN series
|Thu
|We Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC