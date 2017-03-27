Evin Lewis stars as West Indies beat Pakistan to keep Twenty20 series alive
Big-hitting Evin Lewis was the match-winner as West Indies raced to a seven-wicket success against Pakistan in Port-of-Spain and reduced their Twenty20 series arrears to 2-1. The Windies therefore have a chance to level up in Sunday's final match at the same venue after Lewis smashed nine sixes and five fours from just 51 balls on his home ground - and victory arrived with more than five overs to spare after Pakistan had set a target of 137 for eight.
