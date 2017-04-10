EPL 2016-17: Tottenham Hotspur thrash Bournemouth 4-0, closes gap to...
Tottenham Hotspur who are in superb form thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 at their home to register their seven top-flight wins in succession for the first time since 1967. The win saw them cutting the gap to table-topping Chelsea to just four points ahead of the Blues' Easter Sunday clash with Manchester United.
