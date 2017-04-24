Emre Can determined to seal top-four ...

Emre Can determined to seal top-four finish despite loss

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is targeting maximum points from their remaining matches to secure Champions League football but admits a helping hand from some of their top-four rivals would not go amiss. Defeat at home to Crystal Palace - as a result of "stupid" defending according to the German international - dealt a significant blow to the Reds' aspirations of returning to Europe's elite club competition as it opened the door for both Manchester United and Arsenal, with matches in hand, to catch them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Rourke courts locals 6 hr Browns Pharts 2
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 9 hr LittlePhartt 23
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun SomePhaarts 32,913
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Sun Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Sun AgentPhartss 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Sun More phartz 214
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC