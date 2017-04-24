Emre Can determined to seal top-four finish despite loss
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is targeting maximum points from their remaining matches to secure Champions League football but admits a helping hand from some of their top-four rivals would not go amiss. Defeat at home to Crystal Palace - as a result of "stupid" defending according to the German international - dealt a significant blow to the Reds' aspirations of returning to Europe's elite club competition as it opened the door for both Manchester United and Arsenal, with matches in hand, to catch them.
