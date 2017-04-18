Ellie Downie takes European Champions...

Ellie Downie takes European Championships medal tally to four

Ellie Downie sealed her fourth and final medal of the European Gymnastics Championships by claiming silver in the women's floor apparatus final in Cluj on Sunday. The Nottingham 17-year-old was narrowly pipped to gold by Angelina Melnikova of Russia with Eythora Thorsdottir of Holland taking bronze.

