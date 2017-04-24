EFL 'exceptionally concerned' over on...

EFL 'exceptionally concerned' over ongoing Leyton Orient problems

Staff at the League Two club, who will drop out of the Football League at the end of the season, were not paid last month and have not been able to contact controversial Italian owner Francesco Becchetti. Players and staff released a statement last week seeking assurances they will be paid this month and urged the EFL and Football Association to take immediate action after the club's failure to respond.

