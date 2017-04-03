Eden Hazard: Chelsea are - nearly the...

Eden Hazard: Chelsea are - nearly there' in Premier League title race

Eden Hazard declared "we are nearly there" as Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte targeted six wins in the final eight games to clinch the Premier League title. Hazard scored twice in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Manchester City as Chelsea responded to the defeat to Crystal Palace to maintain a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.

