Eden Hazard: Chelsea are - nearly there' in Premier League title race
Eden Hazard declared "we are nearly there" as Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte targeted six wins in the final eight games to clinch the Premier League title. Hazard scored twice in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Manchester City as Chelsea responded to the defeat to Crystal Palace to maintain a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|10 hr
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|15 hr
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
|Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum
|18 hr
|Could pharts
|4
|Tony Romo's Cowboys career ends with one of his...
|19 hr
|CareerPharrts
|2
|Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses...
|19 hr
|LawyersPharrts
|2
|When will your team play the Raiders in Las Vegas?
|19 hr
|MonthlyPharrts
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|LearnPharrts
|32,846
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC