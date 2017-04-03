Eddie Howe refusing to fret over Bour...

Eddie Howe refusing to fret over Bournemouth's future penalty taking plans

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is refusing to fret over future penalty taking plans as his team head north for their midweek clash with Liverpool. The Cherries had a golden chance to bank another three points in Saturday's clash with Southampton, only for Harry Arter to sky his second-half spot-kick.

