Eddie Howe hoping return of Tyrone Mings will help boost Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes the return of defender Tyrone Mings from his five-match ban will help lift the squad for their Premier League run-in as they prepare to tackle second-placed Tottenham. Mings was handed an extended suspension by the Football Association after it was deemed he had stamped on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a heated contest at Old Trafford on March 4. Both the player and club continued to protest his innocence, and Howe admits it has been a testing time for the former Ipswich man, who spent an enforced lengthy spell on the sidelines as he recovered from a serious knee problem suffered at the start of the 2015/2016 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.