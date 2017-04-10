Eddie Howe hoping return of Tyrone Mi...

Eddie Howe hoping return of Tyrone Mings will help boost Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes the return of defender Tyrone Mings from his five-match ban will help lift the squad for their Premier League run-in as they prepare to tackle second-placed Tottenham. Mings was handed an extended suspension by the Football Association after it was deemed he had stamped on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during a heated contest at Old Trafford on March 4. Both the player and club continued to protest his innocence, and Howe admits it has been a testing time for the former Ipswich man, who spent an enforced lengthy spell on the sidelines as he recovered from a serious knee problem suffered at the start of the 2015/2016 campaign.

