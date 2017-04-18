Ecclestone: New F1 title is like a hi...

Ecclestone: New F1 title is like a hitman having gun but no bullets

4 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has said his new title is like "giving a hitman a gun and no bullets". The former supremo was removed from his position earlier this year as US giant Liberty Media completed its eight billion US dollar takeover of the sport.

