Ecclestone: New F1 title is like a hitman having gun but no bullets
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has said his new title is like "giving a hitman a gun and no bullets". The former supremo was removed from his position earlier this year as US giant Liberty Media completed its eight billion US dollar takeover of the sport.
