Dylan Frittelli takes control of Volv...

Dylan Frittelli takes control of Volvo China Open as Pablo Larrazabal falls back

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Volvo China Open after a second flawless round in succession in Beijing. Frittelli followed a 63 on Friday with an equally impressive 64 in Saturday's third round to reach 19 under par at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... 1 hr Met Phart 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr MidPhartz 32,924
News Could Brady be best ever? 1 hr SurePhartz 31
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... 4 hr TopsPharts 2
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... 9 hr Hoping phartz 2
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) 9 hr Current phartz 379
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 14 hr NorthPhart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC