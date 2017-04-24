Dylan Frittelli takes control of Volvo China Open as Pablo Larrazabal falls back
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will take a three-shot lead into the final day of the Volvo China Open after a second flawless round in succession in Beijing. Frittelli followed a 63 on Friday with an equally impressive 64 in Saturday's third round to reach 19 under par at Topwin Golf and Country Club.
