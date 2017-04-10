Draw with West Ham gives Sunderland m...

Draw with West Ham gives Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole survival hope

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Lee Cattermole has warned the rest of the Premier League's strugglers that Sunderland's annual scrap for survival is finally under way. The Black Cats battled their way to a 2-2 draw with West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, in the process collecting two fewer points than they craved, but closing the gap to safety to nine.

