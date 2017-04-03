Dramatic late turnaround keeps Totten...

Dramatic late turnaround keeps Tottenham's title hopes alive

Read more: Somerset County Gazette

Swansea led from Spurs old boy Wayne Routledge's 11th-minute goal through to the 88th minute as it looked like Mauricio Pochettino's men would slip 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. But Dele Alli equalised with his 15th league goal of the season before Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen struck in added time to complete a remarkable 3-1 victory - their fifth successive league win.

Chicago, IL

