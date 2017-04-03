Darmian ready to give his all whenever called upon by United boss Mourinho

Matteo Darmian returned from the cold and helped Manchester United to a much-needed victory over the weekend - proof of the full-back's pledge to be ready whenever Jose Mourinho needs him. Injuries have depleted United's options recently, leading the 27-year-old to make his first Premier League start in 12 weeks at Sunderland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.