Darmian ready to give his all whenever called upon by United boss Mourinho
Matteo Darmian returned from the cold and helped Manchester United to a much-needed victory over the weekend - proof of the full-back's pledge to be ready whenever Jose Mourinho needs him. Injuries have depleted United's options recently, leading the 27-year-old to make his first Premier League start in 12 weeks at Sunderland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|42 min
|Coach Phart
|32,864
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|Category Pharting
|210
|Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super...
|4 hr
|PrePhartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|4 hr
|WherePhartz
|3
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Sun
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Sat
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Sat
|Just phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC